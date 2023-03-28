PALMYRA — Incumbent Palmyra Town Chairman Larry Kau is facing a challenge from Frank Sauter in the April election, while Bonnie Willson and Joshua Gejewski vie for Palmyra Town Board Supervisor 2.
Larry KauKau, N2316 Mehring Road, Jefferson, has lived in the area for 34 years. His education includes a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. His political experience includes eight years on the Eagle Town Board and 10 years as Palmyra Town Board Chairman. He is retired. He is on the board of directors of Pantheon Industries.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am seeking reelection for the position of Palmyra town chairman. As chairman, I will work to control spiraling fire and EMS costs. Additionally, I continue to seek improvements for town roads through grants, loans and road budget funds. Another priority is to oversee implementation of grant funded airport improvements which include new t-hangers and drainage upgrades. I will also work to continue to upgrade the town emergency management plan of which the airport is a key component. It includes flight for life infrastructure, emergency disaster debris management, and an area designated by the town for use in national guard training maneuvers.”
Sauter did not respond in time for publication
Bonnie WillsonWillson, W1269 State Road 59, Palmyra, was born in Palmyra and has lived there her entire life. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and served two years on the fire and EMS committee. She has also been an election worker for the town. She is retired and is a member of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“I have been attending the Palmyra Town Board meetings for over 10 years. I have always believed in preserving the town, protecting one’s property, planning ahead and being prepared. When having to make decisions on any issue, I will strive to gather facts, obtain a proper perspective, list options and then move forward. Having been raised on a dairy farm, I will apply the values that I have learned — hard work, common sense, fiscal responsibility and a willingness to look for solutions.”
