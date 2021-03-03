This is part of a periodic series of columns by Daily Union reporter Pam Chickering Wilson, sharing her experiences in getting the most out of life without going broke.
This column was inspired by a “Write Your Story” group hosted by the Jefferson Area Senior Center as part of its pandemic-era teleconference series. Participants were asked to write about their first job.
It wasn’t technically my first job (as a grease-covered McDonald’s cook) but my several-year stint at Troyer Rexall Drug in Baraboo had a lifelong impact.
It had an even greater impact on my younger sister Linda, who took the part-time job a few years after me and immediately gravitated to the back prescription counter as opposed to the front counter where I had generally worked, with the cards, candy and cigarettes. Working more closely with the pharmacists, Linda began to see this as a possible career choice and ultimately became a hospital pharmacist.
It was 1966 when Jack Troyer and David Fuhs, registered pharmacists and partners in Troyer Rexall Drug, announced the opening of Troyer Prescription Pharmacy. Opening first on 14th Street, it moved to Baraboo’s courthouse square long before I started working there in the mid-1980s.
Immediately, the two elder pharmacists became mentors of a sort. Mr. Troyer was the sweetest man alive. A round man with a balding pate, he exuded honesty and compassion and often ended up being buttonholed by a customer with a complex medical question.
Mr. Fuhs was more complex. Lean to the point of gauntness, he had a toneless, raspy voice that hid a dry wit and a storyteller’s skill. It took longer to warm up to him, but he had a lot of wisdom to offer.
The pharmacist duo had preserved a traditional storefront building, modernizing the main floor in the 1970s (dropped ceiling, orange highlights and other really ugly renovations).
However, they maintained the upper level and basement pretty much as-is. These areas were not accessible to customers, but as employees we had permission to explore, and these were the places that most intrigued me — and eventually my sister — as they were full of “hidden treasure.” You never knew what you’d find.
The upper level was spectacular. On the (usually blocked off) stairs up, the dropped ceiling would cut away, revealing the historic pressed tin ceiling, and upstairs, in the golden light from the original long casement windows, the two druggists had established their own private “pharmacy museum.”
That storehouse of antiquities is probably what sticks with me the most strongly, even though we rarely had the opportunity to go up the steep stairs to this rarified area.
It just felt like stepping back in time to see the show globes and vials of compounding chemicals in glass jars with gold labels.
Front counterCards, candy and cigarettes were our main sellers at the front counter, the one most typically manned by the teen part-timers.
We had penny candy (gum), nickel candy (Andes candies), and dime candy (York Peppermint Patties) for the after-school crowd, along with low tables of gift boxes made by the Russell Stover chocolate company, which dominated the storefront displays in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.
Troyer’s definitely catered to its generational customers, carrying antiquated remedies such as castor oil, Percogesic and Ascriptin.
Also slow to change was the cosmetics counter, particularly the more pricey locked down area with its dusty, elegant fragrances. This too was more like a museum than a store shelf, as we almost never saw one of these pricey items leave.
Also antiquated but still selling were the Roux Fanci-Full hair rinses, for the “blue-haired crowd” and the old traditional men’s products, such as Lilac Vegetal aftershave.
The pharmacy had its regulars and they were all characters, like the lady who’d buy four chocolate bars because they were cheaper than laxatives (and made no bones about telling us so), and the widower who felt it necessary to tell me how it was months before he could get up the courage to touch his wife’s knee after their marriage.
Linda particularly remembers Ethel, the lady who bought a bottle of Listerine every day. Some days she could afford a giant bottle, and some days only a tiny one. As teens, we just took this in stride, but from the lens of our adult lives, we realize Ethel was an alcoholic but preferred the “discreet and ladylike” method of drinking Listerine.
When working the front counter, part of our job involved stocking and selling cigarettes. Both Linda and I felt the whole cigarette sales endeavor ran counter to the pharmacy’s purpose of promoting good health, and we felt distinctly weird as juveniles handing over cigarettes that we could not have legally smoked.
We were advised not to sell to teens, but teen smokers easily got around that rule by bringing their great-aunt or other relative, who’d buy the cigarettes and hand them right over to the smirking teen.
Back counterThe back counter was reserved for pharmacy orders. I mostly worked up front and occasionally in back where I helped count out pills and so forth, whereas Linda graduated to the back counter almost immediately. Perhaps the owners sensed her affinity for the field.
The old-fashioned way of filling a script seems remarkably outmoded now, but it had its charms. The written Rx (abbreviation for prescription) would get called in or brought in, and we would fill in the back of the Rx with the fill date and prepare the Rx and type up the label. The pharmacist would check it and use the metal number stamper to generate an Rx number, check everything, and counsel the patient. When it was a refill, we would pull the metal Rx file and locate the original and fill in the refill date in the back.
When I worked there, prescriptions were still recorded manually, but Linda remembers the transition to computers. She said Mr. Fuhs used to grumble about how it was so much slower than filling an Rx by hand.
In those days, ibuprofen was not yet released for over-the-counter sale, and the pharmacy had many scripts for this common painkiller.
One change Linda remembers is pulling all of the Tylenol products off the shelf, due to the recall after a cyanide poisoning incident. After that, tamper-proof lids became the norm.
Also located behind the back counter were the condoms. I remember classmates from the high school coming in, hanging around while I was working at the counter and eventually wandering away without asking for anything out of embarrassment when it was clear what they were there for.
Cough syrups with codeine were regulated due to their addictive nature, but only to the extent that people had to sign a register when they purchased these items are were not allowed to do so more than once a week. Of course, these folks came from far and wide, and it was a sure bet they were “regulars” at other pharmacies as well.
Linda notes that come the 1990s, these “Schedule 5” drugs were further regulated to require a prescription, which cut down on the abuse.
Another of our duties as pharmacy employees involved calling in stock orders to our suppliers, a long process that was always accompanied by that crunchy, drawn-out sound of a modem connecting.
The pharmacy always stored its overstock in the blocked-off staircase to the upstairs, the only place on the lower level where the old pressed tin ceiling was visible. Going through that area was like entering a time machine as the layers of decoration became progressively visible, from the 1970s remodel with suspended ceiling, orange accents and ornate signage, all the way back to the to the vintage 1800s architectural and decorating details.
‘Old-Fashioned Days’While business was pretty steady throughout the year, there was one big boom for which it took months to prepare. That was “Old Fashioned Days” a sidewalk sale and festival that provided a highlight in downtown Baraboo each summer.
The owners would begin preparing months ahead of time, putting in big orders for seemingly random odds and ends — things we’d never see on the pharmacy shelves, but which proved big sellers with the bargain-hunters.
Linda remembers pricing a box of cheap Camay soap so heavily scented it made both of us sneeze.
The event itself involved long hours of standing in the hot sun and chatting with everyone in the town as they came by and perused our tables of “deals.”
Though it seemed quite busy to us, Old Fashioned Days had apparently declined from what it used to be. The pharmacists would tell stories about when the downtown sale was a major community festival, and they would order cases of stuff to sell that would get sent down a chute directly to the basement storeroom.
Special servicesNowadays, the word pharmacy conjures up a brightly-lighted megastore like Walgreens, and the idea of 24-hour service, or at least hours that extend well into the evening, is a given.
Troyer’s was a traditional storefront with regular downtown shop hours extending no longer than 7 in the evening. Yet the pharmacists were available by phone to fill emergency orders, even at 3 a.m. They had a few tales to tell about flu outbreaks and the like which required them to work round-the-clock.
In addition, Troyer’s offered a booming prescription delivery business, and my duties sometimes involved driving deliveries to various locations around town.
By this time, I had my driver’s license but no car of my own so I borrowed one of the pharmacist’s cars, a big boat of a vehicle, delivering large packs of individually wrapped doses to the area nursing homes and assisted living facilities and taking prescriptions to housebound elders.
One man was so grateful for my visit — I think he was lonely — he pressed me to take a piece of costume jewelry in thanks.
But greater than the memories of the building itself and my duties working at Troyer’s are my memories of the people I worked with, especially the two pharmacists, who were well known figures in town during their five-decade-long careers.
They knew everyone in town and had been there for everyone during some of their darkest moments.
Eventually I became intertwined in their lives, too.
I was amazed to learn about Mr. Fuhs’ struggles learning to read when he was young, having to sort out the words and letters for himself before dyslexia was a recognized diagnosis and before best practices had been established to assist people with this disorder learn more easily.
I laughed at his tales of college antics, especially the old car he used to drive around which was so worn out it no longer required a key to start.
I felt for Mr. Troyer as he dealt with his mother’s health issues and rejoiced with him to see his son achieve his own Pharm D. degree and enter practice for himself.
Mr. Troyer is now long since retired. When Troyer’s closed and merged with Corner Drug in the old Woolworth’s building downtown Mr. Fuhs continued working there for another dozen years, finally retiring in 2011.
But the old Troyer Rexall Drug building is still there. Last I heard, it now houses the Devil’s Lake Lavender Bistro, a coffee shop and cafe that showcases some of the building’s historic charms. I have no idea what happened to the contents of the “pharmacy museum” but the building itself is a historical treasure and I hope it stands for generations more.
