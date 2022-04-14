ABOVE: Presenting a donation from the Children’s Court Improvement Program to the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson are, from left to right — Craig Holler, CJCC/Treatment Court coordinator; Eric Robinson, Dwight Foster Library director; Judge Bennett J. Brantmeier, Jefferson County Circuit Court; and Ben Wehmeier, Jefferson County Administrator.
The Children’s Court Improvement Program recently presented a donation of iPads to the Watertown Public Library. ABOVE: Pictured here at the official donation presentation are, from left to right — Craig Holler, CJCC/Treatment Court coordinator; Ben Wehmeier, Jefferson County Administrator; Peg Checkai, Watertown Library director; Emily McFarland, Watertown mayor; and Judge Bennett J. Brantmeier, Jefferson County Circuit Court.
ABOVE: Presenting a donation from the Children’s Court Improvement Program to the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson are, from left to right — Craig Holler, CJCC/Treatment Court coordinator; Eric Robinson, Dwight Foster Library director; Judge Bennett J. Brantmeier, Jefferson County Circuit Court; and Ben Wehmeier, Jefferson County Administrator.
Contributed
The Children’s Court Improvement Program recently presented a donation of iPads to the Watertown Public Library. ABOVE: Pictured here at the official donation presentation are, from left to right — Craig Holler, CJCC/Treatment Court coordinator; Ben Wehmeier, Jefferson County Administrator; Peg Checkai, Watertown Library director; Emily McFarland, Watertown mayor; and Judge Bennett J. Brantmeier, Jefferson County Circuit Court.
JEFFERSON — A pandemic-era initiative is helping to fund iPads and remote access areas at area libraries in order to provide children and families more options as they interact with the county courts system.
The funds come from the Children’s Court Improvement Program, which received federal funding through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 to address needs stemming from the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Specifically, these funds are aimed at ensuring that children’s needs in terms of safety, permanence and well-being are met in a timely and complete manner.
This particular project supports the courts, child welfare agencies and attorneys when operating in a remote (virtual) or hybrid environment.
To date, 39 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have purchased or are in the process of purchasing equipment with these grant funds.
The equipment has been used to set up remote access spaces to enable parties to participate virtually in court hearings, communicate with their attorneys, participate in family interaction, and access other case services.
Judge Bennett Brantmeier, who oversees Branch 4 for the Jefferson County Courts, said this project is increasing access and improving safety for families across the county.
“By strategically placing tablets at libraries within the community, more doors will open for all parents in child welfare cases to remotely access hearings, family-centered therapy, parent partner, and attorney meetings, which in turn will return the children to their homes sooner,” Brantmeier said.
Circuit courts also have used these grant funds to purchase video conferencing equipment to assist with conducting hearings, treatment court meetings, mediation sessions, settlement/pretrial conferences, and permanency reviews in a hybrid setting.
For example, Washburn County installed equipment to facilitate appearances in cases assigned to out-of-county judges.
Additional information on the statewide program is available by contacting Bridget Mauerman at bridget.mauerman@wicourts.gov or (608) 267-1958. Requests for funding will be considered in the order they are received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.