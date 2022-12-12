JOHNSON CREEK—It was a busy day recently at Grandpa Glenn’s Pet Treats, a relatively new business on the northwest side of Johnson Creek.
As air rushed through the modern building, employees moved quickly and efficiently, packing plastic bags and boxes with healthy, natural pet treats.
The destinations of these doggy delicacies? States including California, Maine, Florida, Illinois, Indiana and Arizona. The dogs, as well as cats and other critters in these locales, will soon be snacking on the nuggets comprised of turkey, beef, chicken and sweet potatoes.
This pet treat operation is a spin-off business of Glenn Roberts’ Glenn’s Market and Catering in Watertown. Until about a year-and-a-half ago, the pet treat business was conducted out of Glenn’s Watertown facility on West Main Street.
As Patti Stacy bagged beef liver, snacks, Lindsey Frank applied labels to packs of turkey hearts. Helen Mortazavi, the plant’s manager, said the business and its employees, along with owners Glenn and Jeff Roberts, take pride in their products and the fact they team up readily with Opportunities Inc. of Fort Atkinson.
The employees said they take pride in their abilities to produce pet treats of “the highest quality and freshness—a raw product,” they said.
The wheels were set in motion for the unique facility approximately two years ago when the Village of Johnson Creek’s board of trustees approved Glenn Roberts’ site plan to build on 3.5 acres near Resort Drive. The location is just north of Interstate 94, close to the Comfort Suites hotel.
The manufacturing facility, at 727 Paradise Lane, measures more than 12,432 square feet.
Roberts has been in the pet food business since 2014.
According to the Glenn’s Market & Catering website, the store offers pet owners the opportunity to put their pets on a “raw pet diet” and offers custom blends of food for animals. Glenn’s Watertown store on West Main Street offers more than 35 feet of frozen pet food and more than 18 kinds of freeze dried pet treats, all from USDA-inspected meats.
Raw feeding is better for pets, according to Glenn’s website, because it has no fillers, preservatives, dyes or gluten. Natural flavors are maintained, along with vitamins, minerals and enzymes.
“This leads to dogs that are better tempered, with more energy and stamina and fewer allergies,” the website said, adding healthier coats and skin in pets are also achieved through better diets.
Some commercial dog food is grain-based, with low vitamin values and is not fit for human consumption. There is low digestibility, and it’s high in salt, calcium and carbohydrates, according to the website.
Roberts said his products for pets include raw chicken and beef dog food; beef hearts, livers and bones; and chicken hearts, necks, gizzards and livers. The shop also offers duck feet, lamb hearts, rabbit, pork hearts and kidneys, dried pig ears, smoked bones, turkey hearts, necks and gizzards.
