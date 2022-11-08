Trail at Hustisford Road
This is a new, Phase II stretch of paved Interurban Trail that has just opened, looking east from Hustisford Road.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON—Not too long after opening Phase I, the Jefferson County Parks Department and its partners on the project have opened Phase II of the much-anticipated Interurban Trail to bikers, walkers and runners.

The response to this trail being open has exceeded expectations,” Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier said of the turnout of people to the path and general enthusiasm in the community. “This has provided a great opportunity to connect two of our communities and the greater region as a whole, with a great and safe recreational opportunity. As we prepare for the next phase, we know this opportunity will continue to only be enhanced.”

