JEFFERSON—Not too long after opening Phase I, the Jefferson County Parks Department and its partners on the project have opened Phase II of the much-anticipated Interurban Trail to bikers, walkers and runners.
The response to this trail being open has exceeded expectations,” Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier said of the turnout of people to the path and general enthusiasm in the community. “This has provided a great opportunity to connect two of our communities and the greater region as a whole, with a great and safe recreational opportunity. As we prepare for the next phase, we know this opportunity will continue to only be enhanced.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland acknowledged that the community and county are outdoor recreation destinations and the Interurban Trail is an important piece of that.
“We were proud to open the trailhead in Watertown this past year, and seeing and biking Phase II of the project has been an incredible addition to our recreational offerings,” the mayor said. “Sometimes people undervalue what quality recreation opportunities provide.”
McFarland said they boost the local economy, bringing in visitors and getting residents out into the community.
“They are supports for health and healthy communities, both physically and mentally and they are economic development components,” she said. “They aid in building communities people want to live in, and when people live in the city, they work and spend their money in the city.”
According to Mary Truman, advanced program assistant with the county’s parks department, the final signs are in place along the trail, finishing touches were completed, and trail closure signs were taken down last week.
“Phase II of the Interurban Trail offers trail users a safe, off-road opportunity to make the connection between Watertown and Ixonia,” Truman said. “They can do this while exploring the countryside and enjoying all that lies in between.”
With both Phase I and Phase II completed, the Interurban Trail is now seven miles long and ready for bike and pedestrian traffic in both directions.
As of today, the trail extends from a trailhead on Watertown’s east side, near Concord Avenue, to Ixonia.
According to the county, the Interurban Trail project has been broken down into three phases for planning and budgeting purposes.
Phase I runs, specifically, from near Humboldt Street in Watertown 2.3 miles east to River Road.
“The Watertown Trailhead provides excellent parking, seasonal restrooms and a bike repair station to tune up your bike,” Truman said. “Phase I of the trail was completed earlier in the year and includes a 10-foot-wide paved trail and is highlighted by a three-span recreation bridge over the Rock River.”
Phase II of the project has been under construction for the last four months. This phase added an additional 4.7 miles of paved trail through rolling, rural terrain.
The Interurban Trail is now a full seven-mile ride from the trailhead to County Highway F, just south of Ixonia. This second phase of the project was funded primarily through grants from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Stewardship Program.
Phase III of the project will extend from County Highway F east, and make a direct connection with the City of Oconomowoc and the Lake Country Trail of Waukesha County.
When things are truly complete, planners have said they hope that bikers will be able to ride safely and scenically from Watertown to the Milwaukee lakefront, where they could connect with the city’s Oak Leaf Trail.
“When completed, the Interurban Trail will be a full 11 miles long,” Truman said. “Jefferson County is again working with its partners on the fundraising, design and engineering of Phase III of the project. We are currently fundraising for the project.”
Anyone interested in donating can contact the county at 920-674-7540 for more information.
Truman also said trail use has already been great and she reminded new users to access the trail via the designated Watertown trailhead and review the posted rules and trail etiquette signs.
“We also ask all trail users to please respect our trail neighbors and abstain from parking along the road rights-of-way near the trail,” she said, reminding the public to stay tuned for more updates on the progress of the final phase of the Interurban Trail project.
McFarland said she is excited for the next phase to be complete.
“It will open up the community to even more opportunity,” she said.
