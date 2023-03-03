IXONIA — Officials gave Phase III of the Jefferson County Interurban Trail a formal introduction Thursday evening at Ixonia's town hall.
Phase III of the recreational trail is an extension of Phases I and II, which start in Watertown. Phase III will begin at County Highway F in Ixonia and extend east to the Jefferson/Waukesha County line. Waukesha County will be responsible for continuation of the trail into Oconomowoc.
"This extension is super exciting," said Scott Hoggatt of VeloCity Cycling in Pewaukee. "We are particularly pleased about the connection to the Lake Country Recreational Trail."
Bike paths like the Interurban Trail are increasingly popular, Hoggatt said. Cyclists are becoming increasingly wary of roads where motor vehicle traffic is getting heavier and more dangerous.
"This is fantastic, wonderful," he said.
Planners envision a trail eventually linking Watertown with Milwaukee’s lakefront and Oak Leaf Trail.
County officials and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are constructing the multi-use trail within the We Energies corridor in Jefferson County. The county has contracted with KL Engineering, Inc. to complete the design.
The trail utilizes the former Interurban Rail Line, which now serves as a We Energies/ATC utility corridor. The trail will have a 10-foot wide asphalt surface.
Construction on Jefferson County's portion of Phase III is anticipated to be completed in 2024 or 2025, depending on grant funding, Truman said. The full, four-mile connection might be completed by 2026, she added.
Trail construction cost is currently estimated at $2.6 million. Funding for the project will include a combination of Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Department of Natural Resources grants, along with county money, Truman said.
Jefferson County Parks Committee Chairman Walt Christensen was also enthused about the potential of Phase III.
"We are looking forward to (grant) support on this project from the state,” he said. “It's been so long in the making, with so much dedication from people like (late county supervisor) Augie Tietz."
The trail is "an interdepartmental effort,” Christensen said. Jefferson County Highway Department Operations Manager Brian Udovich was busy talking with a group of people at the meeting while the county's parks director, Kevin Wiesmann, did the same across the room.
The project has support to the top of county government, Christensen said. Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier has also been involved in the lengthy process.
"There's no doubt about the support for this," Christensen said. "If there would be any problems, they are solvable. This is resident-friendly, outdoor recreation. Springtime is here and we want to see people get out there on their bikes."
