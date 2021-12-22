WATERTOWN — Agriculture is a key part of Watertown’s history but often not top-of-mind.
This is going to change as Watertown’s new and expanded Library Center will feature agriculture in the entrance area. The library’s Agriculture Committee is seeking photos of Jefferson and Dodge County farm families and agricultural businesses “then and now” to enhance this area of the library where all who visit will pass through.
“Agriculture’s roots run deep in our community and we want to recognize farm families, agricultural and food businesses who have persevered and progressed in their endeavors through the years with an eye on the future,” said Vicki Coughlin, member of the library’s Agriculture Committee.
Livestock, grain, specialty crops/enterprises and farms of all sizes are encouraged to submit photos.
“Generations of family pride” is the theme for this project located in the expanded library.
The Agriculture Committee is asking Watertown area farm families and ag businesses to submit photo(s) on canvas, no larger than 11 x 14 inches with a short caption included on the canvas to identify the family/people and the location.
Depending on the number of submissions, the canvas photos will remain on display for several months. Submissions are requested by Feb. 1 but will be accepted throughout 2022.
Members of the Agriculture Committee include Erin O’Neill, Dave Frohling, Vicki Coughlin, Sally Schoenike and Daphne Holterman. Peg Checkai, library director, advises the committee.
For more information about the photo canvases, contact Daphne Holterman at (920) 988-6482 or daphne@rosylane.com.
