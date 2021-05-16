TOWN OF WHITEWATER — A plane crashed in the Kettle Moraine State Forest in the Town of Whitewater on Saturday night, but authorities said there were no reported injuries.
The Whitewater Fire Department responded at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday to the single-engine plane that crashed, the department posted on Facebook.
The department updated the Facebook post to say at 2:19 a.m. Sunday, all three people were removed from the plane.
Parts of County Highway P south of Whitewater was closed for some time.
