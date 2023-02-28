JEFFERSON — Jefferson County’s Interurban Trail keeps pressing east.
Planning for Phase III of the project has started and will continue with public input.
A public input meeting on Phase III is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Ixonia Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave., Ixonia.
The recreational trail begins in Watertown and moves east to County Highway F just south of Ixonia. The next phase takes it further east, toward Oconomowoc.
Planners envision a trail linking Watertown with Milwaukee’s lakefront and Oak Leaf Trail.
Thursday’s meeting will be conducted in an open-house format. Project representatives from Jefferson County and KL Engineering will attend to discuss the project and address questions or concerns, according to Mary Truman, program manager for Jefferson County Parks Department in a media release.
“There will not be a formal presentation, rather, interested parties can come any time during the meeting to review project displays and discuss the project with Jefferson County and KL Engineering representatives,” Truman said in the release.
County officials and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are constructing the multi-use trail within the We Energies corridor in Jefferson County. The county has contracted with KL Engineering, Inc. to complete the design.
The trail utilizes the former Interurban Rail Line, which now serves as a We Energies/ATC utility corridor.
“This final segment, Phase III of the trail, begins on the east side of County Highway F, abutting where Phase II of the project ended,” Truman said in the release. “The trail will continue 2.8 miles to the county line in the Town of Ixonia. This section continues the trail between Watertown and Oconomowoc constructed along this corridor. The trail will have a 10-foot wide asphalt surface.”
Construction is anticipated to be completed in 2024 or 2025 depending on grant funding, according to the release.
“We encourage residents with concerns specific to their property to contact us ahead of the meeting if at all possible,” Truman said in the release. “We also ask that anyone who has property with existing agricultural crossings over the trail to contact us as soon as possible.”
Starting on March 1, 2023, the project website will have additional materials posted including a Frequently Asked Questions document, a Project Comment form and the project displays that will be at the open house.
The project website can be accessed via this link:
The public may submit any comments or questions by March 17. They may be emailed or mailed directly to the following project personnel:
Josh Mercier, Project Manager, KL Engineering, 5400 King James Way, Suite 200, Madison, WI 53719; e-mail: Jmercier@klengineering.com; phone: 608-663-1218.
Kevin Wiesmann, Parks Director, Jefferson County Parks Department, 311 South Center Ave., Jefferson, WI 53549; email: KevinW@jeffersoncountywi.gov; phone 920-674-7261.
