JEFFERSON — As part of its ongoing effort to renovate each of its highways every 20 to 25 years, Jefferson County administrators announced Oct. 11 the county plans to repave portions of Highway Q, as well as highways F and E.

The plan was part of a presentation of the proposed 2023 Jefferson County budget by Administrator Ben Wehmeier. If approved as presented, residents' tax rates will decrease 8.7%, from $3.77 per $1,000 of equalized valuation in 2022 to $3.44 this coming year.

