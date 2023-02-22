A liberal Milwaukee judge and a conservative former Supreme Court justice advanced in Tuesday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court primary, securing the two spots for the April general election that will determine majority control, according to the Associated Press.
Conservative ex-Justice Dan Kelly advances to face liberal Janet Protasiewicz in runoff for Wisconsin Supreme Court seat.
Conservatives have controlled the state Supreme Court for 15 years, but an open seat this year gives liberals a chance to take over the majority with issues like abortion access, gerrymandered legislative districts and voting rights heading into the 2024 presidential election at stake.
The court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020, and both major parties are preparing for another close margin in 2024.
Protasiewicz raised more money than her three challengers combined and collected hundreds of endorsements, including from two current liberal justices on the court. She has campaigned as a supporter of abortion rights and said legislative maps drawn by Republicans and approved by the current Supreme Court were “rigged.”
Locally, only one contested primary was held Tuesday for the Whitewater school system, which featured 13 candidates running for three open seats. The top six vote-getters in the primary will appear on the April 4 ballot.
Christy Linse, Daniel Dern, Stephanie Hicks, Brian Schanen, Nathan Vander Pas, and Lisa Huempfner secured top six spots, according to preliminary the Jefferson and Walworth County sites.
Voters cast 20 write-in votes.
The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.