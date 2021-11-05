IXONIA — Although she said she knows the Wisconsin Public Service Commission doesn’t have a history of denying energy company applications for new construction, Jefferson County Board Supervisor Amy Rinard, who represents Ixonia, said Wednesday she is hopeful commissioners today “will make the right decision this time” and deny a We Energies application for a liquid natural gas storage facility to be located in her town.
The PSC, based in Madison, is set to make its decision on the matter at a meeting scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. today. The matter has already passed muster at the town and county levels.
“I think lawyers for the Sierra Club — Wisconsin Chapter, who formally opposed the LNG application during the PSC proceedings, made a very strong case for why this facility is just not needed,” Rinard said. “They showed that We Energies had grossly exaggerated future demand for natural gas in southeastern Wisconsin by, among other things, including in their projections the imagined use of gas at the Foxconn site in Racine County as it was originally proposed, not its dramatically scaled down current state. It also came out during the PSC hearing process that We Energies had consistently dismissed the effectiveness of simple, and far less expensive methods for reducing demand for natural gas, while at the same time, moving to implement such demand-reduction methods.”
Rinard said she hopes PSC commissioners will realize that, now, as the energy industry changes in response to climate change initiatives, the times for building such a massive and expensive LNG processing and storage facility have passed.
“There’s a very real risk that natural gas customers could end up paying the cost for building this LNG white elephant in Ixonia for decades after the facility is no longer in use,” she said.
The proposed We Energies facility would include a 15-story, 150-foot-diameter tank to store 12 million gallons of liquified natural gas. The plant also would have equipment to process vaporized natural gas into a liquid and back again, a section of pipeline connecting to a main natural gas pipeline plus an electric substation.
We Energies has said the purpose of the proposed facility would be to store natural gas until it is needed, at which time it would be put back into the pipeline. It would be built on a 24-acre site, now farmland, near the intersection of North and Triangle roads.
