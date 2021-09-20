JOHNSON CREEK — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public input on improvements being proposed along Interstate 94 at the State Highway 26 interchange in Johnson Creek in Jefferson County.

The project will prolong the service life of the existing concrete pavement and structures.

Construction currently is scheduled for 2027 with the potential for advancement to as early as 2025 should funding become available.

Proposed improvements include:

• Concrete surface repair and spot replacement of existing concrete pavement of I-94, interchange ramps, and pavement between the ramps.

• Resurface existing shoulder pavement with new asphalt pavement or replacement as needed.

• Resurface the Park and Ride lot on North Watertown Street.

• Upgrade existing curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Locations include adjacent to the park and ride driveway, bus stop, and along the west side of North Watertown Street.

• Repairs to bridge structures.

A virtual slide presentation (PDF format) and handout detailing the project are available to view on the project website at: wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/i94-johnsoncreek/default.aspx.

All persons interested in the project are encouraged to view the website and provide input by contacting project staff via email, postal mail or telephone. Comments will assist WisDOT in developing a project that will serve the needs of the traveling public and community. Persons’ input is welcome and appreciated throughout the design process.

Comments received prior to Oct. 9 will be included in the environmental document. Questions and comments can be directed to WisDOT Project Manager Della Koenig at Della.Koenig@dot.wi.gov, (608) 246-7963, or mailed to the WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright St, Madison, WI 53704.

