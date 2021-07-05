JOHNSON CREEK — Rainbow Hospice Care, one of the state’s few remaining non-profit hospices, is hosting a Career Fair on Thursday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its inpatient center at 1225 Remmel Drive in Johnson Creek.
The event will be held outdoors in the lower-level parking lot. Rainbow will maintain social distancing and provide hand sanitizer.
Record growth has created numerous employment opportunities at Rainbow, and they actively are recruiting for several Registered Nurse/Licensed Practical Nurse positions. Many Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) openings also are available.
Hiring managers and Human Resources personnel will be onsite for immediate interviews. Interested applicants should come prepared, and bring a copy of their resume and a list of references.
More information about job descriptions and Rainbow’s benefits package also will be available at the fair. For any questions, contact Michelle Smith at (920) 674-6255 or visit www.rainbowhospicecare.org.
