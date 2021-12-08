JOHNSON CREEK — When Rainbow Hospice Care first opened the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center (IPC) in March of 2011, the idea of building a comforting space for families to gather outdoors was not something it envisioned nor had the funds to pursue.
Over time, however, it became more apparent that people visiting loved ones at the state-of-the-art Johnson Creek facility would benefit greatly from an outdoor space on the grounds to gather for contemplation, reflection, tranquility and healing.
“We have always been looking for ways to enhance the experience of the patients and families we serve,” said Angie Zastrow, director of Nursing and Inpatient Center manager. “This is exactly what the inpatient center has been missing. This is what Rainbow Hospice Care is all about. Remembering, connecting and supporting.”
Creating a labyrinth, therefore, has become the focal point of the organization’s upcoming outdoor remodeling project. While working with McKay Nursery on the design, it became clear that walkways, bricks, meditative spots, and, more importantly, a wide pathway that will accommodate wheelchairs, walkers and other devices all were necessary additions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for a comfortable outdoor respite space for patients and families.
Funding of this labyrinth project will provide an opportunity for families and friends to memorialize their loved ones that Rainbow has served over the past 30-plus years, to have a permanent footprint on the grounds of the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center.
Rainbow is hoping that this restful spot will include a pergola, benches, a fire pit and a water feature, and also serve as a sacred place for quiet reflection and solitude. This spiral path with a beautiful backdrop of plants and shrubs will be a gift for the entire community.
“Each time I see families sitting outside reading a book on the patio table, I think of this space and how they will be able to connect on a deeper level,” Zastrow said. “The brick campaign will allow for that extra layer.
“You aren’t just walking a path. You are walking the path that is recognizing the patients we have served,” she added. “You will be able to read the names of the patients who have been cared for by this organization. It is no longer just a path you are able to enjoy. Now there is more meaning behind that walk. There is simply more connection.”
Persons can donate in honor or in memory of a loved one for any amount. They also have the option to purchase a brick and dedicate it in honor of, or in memory of their loved one and have their name engraved along with a short, personalized message.
Bricks are available in three different sizes and range in price from $250 to $1,000. A garden feature such as a bench or pergola also can be purchased as part of the donations.
To order a brick today, visit www.rainbowhospicecare.org or call (920) 674-6255 for more information.
