JEFFERSON — Jefferson County residents will be busy at the polls Tuesday as the school districts of Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills and Whitewater are holding referendums to either increase their annual funding limits or construct new school buildings, while the City of Whitewater is also holding a referendum to increase its funding for fire and EMS.
The Jefferson School District is asking voters if they will permit it to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $34 million to pay the cost of a school facility improvement project. The work will consist of district-wide safety, security, building systems, infrastructure and site improvements. It would also pay for renovations at East, West and Sullivan elementary schools and construction of an addition and renovations at the high school. Furnishings, fixtures and equipment would also be part of the project.
The referendum's second question asks if the district should issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $8 million to pay for construction and equipment for an athletic complex on land that is already owned by the district.
The Lake Mills referendum asks if voters will authorize the district to spend up to $44 million to pay for a new intermediate school building. The second question asks if the district should exceed its revenue limit by $950,000, beginning with the 2024-25 school year, for recurring purposes. These consist of operational and maintenance expenses of the district, including any additional costs associated with the new intermediate school.
In Whitewater, the referendum question asks voters if the district should exceed its revenue limit beginning in the 2023-24 school year and ending with the 2026-27 school year for non-recurring purposes. The consist of maintaining targeted class sizes, student support and mental health services. The goal is also to maintain comprehensive instructional and co-curricular programs, as well as keep up standards in technology, safety and facilities infrastructure.
The Fort Atkinson School District is asking voters if it should be allowed to exceed the revenue limit on a recurring basis beginning with the 2022-23 school year by an amount not to exceed $3 million each year and on a non-recurring basis for three years. Over the three years these amounts would not be allowed to exceed $4 million in 2023-24, $4 million in 2024-25 and $5 million in 2025-26. These dollars would pay district operating costs, according to the referendum question, "in support of cultivating an inclusive high-performing culture of growth and community.”
The City of Whitewater's referendum asks voters if the city should exceed its levy limit of $4,656,852 by 23.6% in 2023 to establish, staff and operate a municipal government fire and emergency services department. The referendum, if passed, would result in a levy of $5,756,852 and on an ongoing basis include the increase of $1,100,000 for each fiscal year going forward.
On several Jefferson County ballots, incumbent Republican John Jagler of Watertown is again seeking the position of state Senator in District 13 and is unopposed, while Barbara Dittrich is looking to return as state Representative to the Assembly in District 38 and is also without a challenger.
In Jefferson County government, Republican candidate for sheriff, Paul Milbrath is running uncontested, as is clerk of circuit court, Republican Cindy Hamre Incha.
Incumbent Republican Steve Nass is facing a challenge from Democrat Steven J. Doelder for State Senator in District 11, while Democrat Don Vruwink is facing a challenge from Republican Scott Johnson to represent Assembly District 33. Vruwink is from Milton, while Johnson is from rural Jefferson.
In the race for Assembly District 37, incumbent Republican William Penterman is facing a challenge from Democrat Maureen McCarville.
Also at the state level, the race for governor includes incumbent Democrat Tony Evers and challenging Republican Tim Michels, along with Independent candidate Joan Ellis Beglinger.
Mandela Barnes is the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senator, while Ron Johnson is running as Republican.
Juneau's Scott Fitzgerald, a Republican, is defending his position as representative in Congress in District 5 from a challenge from Mike Van Someren.
Candidates for secretary of state are Democrat Doug La Follette, Republican Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Libertarian Neil Harmon and Wisconsin Green Party member Sharyl R. McFarland.
The race for state treasurer includes Democrat Aaron Richardson, Republican John S. Leiber and the Constitution party's Andrew Zuelke.
The race for attorney general sees Democrat Josh Kaul facing Republican Eric Toney.
