JEFFERSON — Jefferson County residents will be busy at the polls Tuesday as the school districts of Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills and Whitewater are holding referendums to either increase their annual funding limits or construct new school buildings, while the City of Whitewater is also holding a referendum to increase its funding for fire and EMS.

The Jefferson School District is asking voters if they will permit it to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $34 million to pay the cost of a school facility improvement project. The work will consist of district-wide safety, security, building systems, infrastructure and site improvements. It would also pay for renovations at East, West and Sullivan elementary schools and construction of an addition and renovations at the high school. Furnishings, fixtures and equipment would also be part of the project.

