MUKWONAGO — Cody Horlacher, Republican State Representative, announces he intends to run for Waukesha County Circuit Court.
Rep. Horlacher aims to replace Judge Maria Lazar after her election to the Court of Appeals last week. He will not seek re-election for a fifth term to the State Assembly.
“It has been an absolute honor to serve the people of Wisconsin’s 33rd Assembly District,” said Horlacher. “It has been my privilege to serve as their representative since being elected in 2014. I want to thank everyone I’ve had the opportunity to serve and work with while in office.”
While in the state Legislature, Rep. Horlacher has worked to advance protections for law enforcement and first responders. He served as the Vice-Chair of the Judiciary and Criminal Justice Committees in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
“I’m committed to serving the people of our community,” Horlacher said in a press release. “We need principled public servants who will preserve the rule of law, public safety and our freedoms. As a Waukesha County judge, I will uphold the rule of law, ensure our constitutional rights are protected, and not legislate from the bench.”
Before being elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly, Horlacher served as an Assistant District Attorney in Walworth County. In addition to his public service experience, Attorney Horlacher has been in private practice since 2017. In 2021, he opened his own law practice focused on estate planning and small business consulting.
The election for Waukesha Circuit Court Branch 7 is in April of 2023. Horlacher plans to serve out the remainder of his term in the Wisconsin State Assembly and continue his private sector law practice.
Horlacher lives with his wife and two children in the City of Mukwonago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.