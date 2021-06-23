PALMYRA — Resurfacing work begins Monday, June 28, on nearly 5 miles of State Highway 106, between County Highway CI and First Street in Palmrya, in Jefferson County.
Work also will involve guardrail improvements, adding center-line rumble strips and new pavement markings.
Highway 106 will be closed to through traffic during the project. A detour route will follow US Highway 12 and State Highway 59.
Access to all properties will be maintained during construction. Some paving operations will be performed at night.
Motorists are advised to slow down and eliminate distractions when driving, especially in work zones.
The prime contractor for the $1.7 million project is Rock Road Companies, Inc., of Janesville. The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-August, weather-permitting.
Information on the Highway 106 project can be found at projects.511wi.gov/wis106/. Follow Southwest Region construction projects on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest.
