JEFFERSON — Jefferson County leaders and area financial representatives celebrated the accomplishment of a long-time goal Thursday morning when they gathered for a brief ceremony to launch the Jefferson County Revolving Loan Fund program.
According to Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier, the fund program is the result of a public-private partnership and was created to provide a flexible source of gap financing for businesses expanding or locating in Jefferson County. The program will be administered by Jefferson County.
“The Jefferson County Revolving Loan Fund represents a true public-private partnership, blending resources and commitment from private and public sector organizations to encourage business investment in Jefferson County and our communities,” Wehmeier said.
The program is funded by Jefferson County and five area lending institutions, including Ixonia Bank, Premier Bank, Bank First, Fort Community Credit Union and Avestar Credit Union. Each institution had representatives present for the signing ceremony.
The program is open to eligible businesses in Jefferson County and applicants must be looking to expand an existing business or establish a new one in the county. Applicants must also provide evidence of other funding for the project and demonstrate that the project is viable.
According to Vicki Pratt, executive director of the Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium and president of Thrive Economic Development, the program can provide gap financing of up to 25% of total project costs, with a cap of $275,000. The minimum loan considered is $25,000.
“The Revolving Loan Fund was created to enable businesses to grow, create jobs and promote the economic vitality of Jefferson County,” Pratt said. “In a highly competitive marketplace, we want to give Jefferson County businesses the tools and support they need to compete.”
Pratt explained some of the benefits of the loans.
“We are offering ‘gap financing’ — filling in the gap that the business cannot get filled from traditional lending sources,” she said. “The interest rate can vary on these loans, however the greatest advantage is to get financing to close the gap and get the project done.”
According to Pratt, every loan made will have gone through an underwriting process.
“This will reveal the position the county may take to collateralize their portion of the loan — perhaps a second position on a mortgage, perhaps a first position on a piece of equipment — things like that. It will vary depending upon the loan request.”
This is a $1 million loan fund.
“The county committed half of those dollars, or $500,000, toward that $1 million,” she said. “To be clear, given that we are proposing loaning no more than 25% of total project costs on any one project and capping the loans made at $275,000, we believe we have adequate resources in place to take us through the next few years. Again, as borrowed funds are paid back, this ‘revolves’ and results in more loan funds to help businesses grow in Jefferson County.”
Projects supported by the revolving loan fund include acquisition of land, buildings and fixed equipment; site preparation and the construction or reconstruction of buildings, or the installation of fixed equipment.
The fund also supports clearance, demolition or removal of structures or the rehabilitation of buildings and other such improvements; payment of assessments for sewer, water, street and other public utilities if the provision of the facilities will directly create or retain jobs; working capital for inventory and/or direct labor costs; purchase of machinery or equipment necessary to increase long-term productivity or efficiency outcomes; and purchase of hardware, software or services necessary for businesses to enhance their digital presence and/or ability to complete sales utilizing a digital platform.
For more information about the program, visit thriveED.org/jcrlf or call 920-674-8711.
