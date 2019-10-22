EDGERTON — Proposals from two area attorneys to provide legal services for the Rock-Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD) were presented for review by two commissioners when they met Oct. 17 at Edgerton City Hall.
After reviewing the proposals, the RKLD Board of Commissioners postponed its decision to hire an attorney until next month.
Board Chairman Alan Sweeney said he solicited a proposal from the Jefferson-based firm Thompson Legal LLC, and Commissioner Mike Shumaker had acquired a second proposal from Madison-based Stafford Rosenbaum LLP.
Proposals submitted by both firms used an hourly fee structure, with no retainers required, Sweeney said.
“I think we need at least an attorney who can put contracts and other documents in front of us for review,” Sweeney said.
He said Thompson Legal served as the attorney for the Lake Ripley Management District, as well as several municipalities in Jefferson County.
Online information identifies Thompson Legal LLC, as a Jefferson-based full-service, general practice firm. Formerly known as Brantmeier Law LLC, Danielle Thompson purchased the firm in 2017. Prior to that, she served as an associate.
A “Legal Representation Agreement” provided by Thompson listed the firm’s rates, which range from $175 per hour for work done by the principal to $60 per hour for work performed by legal assistants or other office personnel.
Shumaker said he had received an emailed proposal, dated Oct. 17, from Stafford Rosenbaum LLP. In it, the firm identified itself as having a strong team, working primarily “on municipal environmental matters” and with “a number of lake districts around the state.”
“What sets us apart from other firms is our considerable environmental and natural resources law practice,” the proposal stated.
Three attorneys signed the letter, including Larry Konopacki, Paul Kent and Vanessa Wishart.
Rates ranged from $295 per hour for partners to $125 per hour for clerks and paralegals.
