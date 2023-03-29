The Rock River Community Clinic has a new face on its staff, according to a press release.
The clinic has recently announced the hiring of Elizabeth “Beth” Lucht as a Behavioral Health Director and Integrated Care Specialist to implement and oversee the addition of integrated behavioral health services at all RRCC clinics located in Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson and Watertown.
“We are delighted to have Beth join our RRCC team and lead our efforts towards providing integrated behavioral healthcare to our patients,” said Rock River CEO and Executive Director Olivia Nichols in the release. “Behavioral health is a vital component to the overall health of our patients, and it’s something we know our communities are lacking. Having someone with Beth’s background, experience and passion for this type of care will help ensure that our transition into this crucial service is as effective as possible for all those we serve.”
Lucht is a Certified Physician Assistant and Licensed Clinical Social Worker with Masters of Science degrees in both Social Work and Physician Assistant Studies with Pathway of Distinction in Global Health, both from University of Wisconsin — Madison.
Her three decades of experience have spanned positions as a Physician Assistant, Psychiatrist Physician Assistant, Clinical Specialist, Psychotherapist and Adjunct Faculty member of the UW-Madison Physician Assistant Program.
“During my time as a PA, I’ve worked in specialty mental health care, primary care and in leadership positions,” the release quotes Lucht as saying. “This has given me a lot of insight into the primary care world, and strengthened my belief that patients do best when we can meet as many healthcare needs as possible at the primary care level. Offering patients integrated behavioral health services removes barriers, allows a team approach that can be tailored to their needs and desires, and ensures more seamless communication between primary care and behavioral health clinicians.”
Lucht’s role will be responsible for helping build and support patient care teams of providers, therapists, social workers, and care navigators at all RRCC medical and dental clinics. Her overall duties will include, but are not limited to, developing clinical policies and procedures, supporting clinical operations of behavioral health integration, recruiting & training physicians to engage in behavioral health services, working with the Quality Assurance committee to achieve program goals and objectives, establishing behavioral health services priorities, creating long-range development strategies, and much more.
“I’m passionate about helping people access behavioral health services, especially people with limited resources and barriers to care,” states Lucht. “I also love the chance to build something from the ground up, so helping RRCC get a behavioral health program going was exactly the
kind of job that fits for me in terms of my values and what I enjoy doing.”
In December of 2022, RRCC received an official designation as a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike. One goal arising from the designation was to expand access to needed behavioral health services in the community. Integrated Behavioral Health services are a cornerstone of many FQHC’s in the state of Wisconsin, and have a track-record of strong success in supporting access to services.
“Our organization is in an exciting time of transition and growth, and we knew our next step was to focus on integrating more care services and addressing behavioral health needs,” Nichols said in the release. “Our designation as an FQHC-LAL puts us in a stronger position to pursue and sustain that work long-term, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to work and learn with Beth to do so.”
Lucht is excited to collaborate with local healthcare providers, according to the release.
“I’m also excited to collaborate with the wonderful primary care providers and support staff already in place at the clinic and work together to make sure our patients can get their behavioral health care needs met,” she said. “The energy at (Rock River) is fantastic! I love the focus on the patient and the opportunities for creativity and creation.”
Lucht officially began her role with RRCC early February, and will begin seeing patients via primary care visits in April.
Rock River Community Clinic is actively hiring for additional clinic positions, including a part-time nurse practitioner or physician assistant at their Watertown location.
The Fort Atkinson dental clinic also has open hygiene and dental assistant positions. Both part-time and full-time options are available. More information is available online at https://rockrivercommunityclinic.com/careers/.
