WHITEWATER — Treyton Kilar was just 6 when his life was cut shot in a car crash when the vehicle he was riding in was struck by a drunken driver.
Had he lived, the Whitewater boy would have been a high school senior this year.
Kilar, the son of Mike and Mary Kilar, had been a first-grade student at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jefferson at the time of the crash.
He is remembered as a sweet boy with a passion for baseball, fishing and gardening, who always put others before himself. He had dreamed of becoming a major league baseball player someday.
He loved his teachers and school and had an unshakeable faith in God.
In that spirit, since Kilar’s death Sept. 2, 2010, family, friends, community members and strangers from all over the country have donated in his memory to benefit local communities in both Walworth and Jefferson counties.
Supporters’ first goal, that of building a youth-size baseball field, “Treyton’s Field of Dreams” has become a reality.
“Trey’s field provides a wonderful place for the youth of the area to come and enjoy baseball, just as Trey did,” said Molly Fuller, a Whitewater educator who has gotten behind the effort alongside many other members of the Whitewater and Jefferson communities.
“We have now built a top-notch concession stand,” she said. “We are able to fund maintenance for the field, and we are also funding scholarships, given in Trey’s name, to students in Jefferson and Walworth counties.”
On Oct. 10, a major fundraiser for the continuing campaign to assist local youth is taking place in Jefferson, the “Run for Trey,” a 5K Run/Walk.
To find out more or to sign up for this event, people can go to the event website, located at treysfield.org.
