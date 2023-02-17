hot Rural Palmyra structure engulfs in flames, building is a total loss Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Feb 17, 2023 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PALMYRA — The Palmyra Public Safety Department was dispatched to a structural fire at 12:09 a.m. in a very remote area of town, Public Safety Director and Fire Chief James Small said.When fire personnel arrived to the scene the structure was fully engulfed in flames, he said.The structure was used for storage, it was a building full of machinery and farm equipment, Small said.There were no injuries to citizens or firefighters, according to a Palmyra Public Safety Facebook post.No animals were injured either, Small said.The fire occurred in the N400 block of Tower Road in the Town of Palmyra, because of how rural this area is, it took a considerable amount of time before anybody called to report the fire, he said.A MABAS box was requested and taken to the third alarm, according to the Facebook post.The cause of the fire is undetermined and may never be determined because of the amount of damage that was done to the structure, Small said.The building is a total loss, according to the Facebook post. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Public Safety Palmyra James Small Post Social Services Facebook Department Structure Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
