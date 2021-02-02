The hottest item that people might want to receive this Valentine’s Day may be the vaccine.
Last week the Jefferson County Health Department reported that more than 500 people signed up in three minutes to get an appointment for the vaccine during the first week of the second phase.
“The first week of vaccinating those who are aged 65 and older went very well,” said Samroz Jakvani, epidemiologist with the Jefferson County Health Department.
Last week Monday and Tuesday, 720 individuals in the county received shots. Jakvani said 85% of those individuals were aged 65 or older. The remaining 15% was comprised of 1A eligible healthcare workers, including unaffiliated healthcare workers.
To date, the county has vaccinated 1,500 people with another 3,500 people who have signed up in this round of the shots.
While the rollout of the vaccine has been slow across the country and in Wisconsin, supply of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has been an issue.
“We only received 100 doses from the state for this week and were able to obtain additional doses from a partner,” Jakvani said. “We plan to administer at least 520 doses this week, and will continue our efforts to obtain additional doses and administer them as quickly as we can.”
Fort HealthCare also started the second phase of vaccinations last week. The healthcare provider received 805 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and was able to vaccinate 886 total patients with that allocation.
The extra doses are due to the use of low dead-volume syringes that the FDA has approved to use with the vaccine to extract extra doses out of vials due to “overfill.”
“As a healthcare system we are overjoyed by how well the whole process went,” said Nicole Leibman, marketing manager for Fort HealthCare. “From our online signup and the follow-up COVID-19 hotline calls to the actual process of educating and vaccinating people, it went very smooth and without issues.”
She said the state is allocating what it can to each healthcare system.
“Every week we ask for the maximum and hope to get it,” Leibman said. “This week we will receive 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine of the total 1,000 requested doses and have made plans to administer these doses by end-of-day Thursday.”
She said Fort HealthCare is working closely with the Jefferson County Health Department and managing what it can with what it is allotted each week.
“Our goal is to vaccinate everyone who wants a vaccination and in accordance with the phasing requirements set by the CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health Services,” Leibman said. “Our community has been so positive and responsive, we want to thank everyone for their patience and commitment to fighting COVID-19.”
For those who are 65 and older and want to sign up for the shot, they should visit vaccine@jeffersoncountywi.gov. If anyone is having issues signing up with the online system or those who do not have internet access or a smartphone, they should call the county health department and can be placed on a list of individuals who will be called to schedule appointments.
“Folks cannot be on both the online registration and call lists, as we are asking that the call list be reserved to serve our most vulnerable individuals who cannot access the online registration systems,” Jakvani said. “It will take us longer to reach those on our call list, but we are working hard to ensure we vaccinate all eligible individuals as expediently as possible.”
He said if people were able to use the system but were not able to get an appointment, they should remain patient.
“We know how frustrating it can be, and we will be holding many more clinics as often as we are able to, contingent on the supply of vaccine,” Jakvani said.
He said they have had a lot of positive feedback on the system for signing up.
“We recognize that not everyone had that same experience, but worth noting that vaccine supply is the only adverse factor here,” Jakvani said.
For those looking to sign up for a shot with Fort HealthCare and are age 65 and older, they should go to forthealthcare.com/covidvaccine. Those without internet access can call the COVID-19 hotline at (920) 648-7696 and get set up that way.
The state also is launching a new online signup system this month.
The state is working with Microsoft to set up an online signup system. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the system will launch in 10 communities on Feb. 15.
The state’s plan is to use those communities as a test of the software before the system rolls out statewide.
Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk told the Associated Press that users will answer questions about their age and profession to see if they are eligible. If they are not, they will go on a waiting list to be notified when they become eligible.
Wisconsin’s newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued its nearly month-long slide on Monday, notching the lowest seven-day average of new cases since mid-September. The state has 544,260 positive cases to date and 5,937 deaths.
The state reported 1,095 new cases on Tuesday. In Jefferson County, 7,607 people have tested positive for the virus since last March.
