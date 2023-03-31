PALMYRA — Candidate in the election for town chairman in Palmyra Frank Sauter and candidate for town board Supervisor 2 Josh Gajewski are running.
Sauter’s opponent is incumbent Chairman Larry Kau. Gajewski is facing challenger Bonnie Wilson.
Frank Sauter
Sauter, N1405 State Road 106, Palmyra, has lived in the area for 62 years. He is married to wife Dawn and is a graduate of Palmyra High School and has an associates degree in law enforcement. He is retired from 30 years in law enforcement and is a self-employed insurance agent. He is a member of civic organizations including the chamber of commerce and is the current president of the Palmyra ATV Club.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am seeking the position of Palmyra town chairman as I feel there has been a communication gap between town residents and the town board in the last few years. One way to rectify this is to have ‘town hall meetings,’ or listening sessions between residents and members of the town board. Other topics that interest me are having good working relationships with neighboring communities, better road maintenance based on a five-year plan and continued support of the Palmyra Airport. I want to see us get back to living as the Palmyra community. We are better when we work together.”
Josh Gajewski
Gajewski, N662 County Road H, Palmyra, has lived in the area for 38 years. He is married to wife Lindsey. He is a graduate of Palmyra-Eagle High School, Waukesha County Technical College in fabrication and welding and is certified through the Wisconsin DNR as a municipal water operator and municipal wastewater operator. His previous political experience includes being chairman of the Palmyra Historic Preservation Commission for five years. He is employed at the City of Lake Geneva as director of utilities, and is active in Palmyra’s Adopt A Garden Program. He is a member of the American Waterworks Association and Wisconsin Wastewater Operators Association.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I grew up in Palmyra and am looking to give back to the community to ensure my kids inherit a Town with as bright of a future as it had when I grew up. Establishing a stable and sustainable financial plan is essential. Planning for and adequately funding operations, and long-term and revolving capital expenses is necessary for the town’s success. I have a deep knowledge of Palmyra and have spent the last 20 years working in municipal operations, project management, and budgeting. I hope to leverage that experience to effectively contribute to the town’s future and its residents.”
