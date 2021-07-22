The Save Ixonia group is making what it is calling “Our Last Chance” to get people to write in or submit their comments via Zoom against a liquid natural gas storage facility proposed for location in Ixonia.
We Energies submitted to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin in June 2020 its proposal to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Ixonia, We Energies Project Manager Rick O’Conor said.
He said the project is needed to enhance the reliability of natural gas supply throughout southeastern Wisconsin, provide significant customer savings and allow greater independence from interstate pipelines. He said the investment would also provide an additional source of revenue for the Town of Ixonia and Jefferson County.
We Energies, in the face of strong local opposition, has been proposing location of an LNG tank in Ixonia northeast of Hill and North Roads, with the project calling for the facility to be located on 20 acres of approximately 165 total acres that is currently farmland.
Mary Rupnow of Ixonia, a vocal opponent of the project, called her town’s current situation, “ … the most important fight of our time.”
“It is criminal that we have to put so much time, money and energy into fighting a facility that is so clearly wrong for our community,” Rupnow said. “This will affect everyone within 2 miles of the site. We need to save Ixonia from turning into an industrial wasteland. We need to ensure the safety of our community. We need to preserve our land for our children and grandchildren.”
The Save Ixonia group is asking all residents to submit written or oral comments against building the facility.
They can go to http://psc.wi.gov and click on “file a comment” button, and then select “file a comment” link that appears for docket number 5-CG-106.
Comments will be accepted until Aug. 3.
To submit oral comments via Zoom, individuals can do so from 1 to 6 p.m. July 28 by visiting the link https://zoom.us/ and select “join a meeting” and then enter “pschearings” as the personal link name.
For a telephone only connection, dial 1-312-626-6799 and enter 809 513 2930# as the meeting ID.
Upon connecting to the hearing, each person will enter a waiting room and await admittance to the hearing.
Before the hearing begins, the administrative law judge will admit each individual who connected before the designated start time. The administrative law judge will then allow the other individuals who connected after the hearing begins at the earliest opportunity without disrupting the meeting.
Members of the public will remain muted until the administrative law judge invites that person to comment. Each individual will need to provide their name and status as to what organization they represent or if they are a member of the public.
For those interested in listening to legal parties and PSC staff testimony at 10 a.m. July 26 they are urged to use the same links as the oral comments via Zoom.
For others interested in listening to all public comments 1 to 6 p.m. July 28 they, too, are urged to use the same links as the oral comments via Zoom.
The LNG storage tank, proposed by We Energies, has been rooted in controversy since well before a September 2020 Ixonia Town Board meeting. During that autumn session, the board — despite dozens speaking against it — voted 3-1 to recommend that Jefferson County officials approve a conditional use permit to allow We Energies to construct the facility.
The project later received the blessing of Jefferson County, too.
In May of this year all was solved Jefferson County Board of Supervisors approved a Joint Development Agreement with We Energies for the facility.
It also passed Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Committee approved a conditional use permit for the project.
Also in May 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources made a preliminary determination that the proposed We Energies LNG facility in Ixonia meets state and federal air pollution control requirements and a permit may be approved.
