The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) support guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the option that adults 50 years and older receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer) or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after having received their first booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition, these agencies support the option of a second booster dose for certain, immun-ocompromised people ages 12 years and older, which would include the option of a second booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 years and older or a second booster dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 18 years and older.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined that the known and potential benefits of a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines outweigh their known and potential risks in these populations. The evidence considered for authorization of a second booster dose following primary vaccination and first booster dose included safety and immune response information provided to the agency as well as additional information on effectiveness.
The CDC also expanded eligibility in their clinical guidance for another booster dose to people ages 18 to 49 years who are not moderately or severely immuno-compromised and who received Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose. These individuals now may receive a second booster dose at least four months after having received their first booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
The CDC guidance provided further clarification of safety issues including those related to multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and adults (MIS-A) and myocarditis.
Staying up-to-date with your vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others around you from severe illness due to COVID-19. JCHD will be administering COVID-19 vaccine at the health department Tuesday and Thursday by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the health department at (920) 674-7275.
To find a COVID-19 vaccination site, visit www.vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 211.
People also can call (844) 684-1064, (800) 232-0233 or contact JCHD via email or phone.
