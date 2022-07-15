JEFFERSON — Just like other law enforcement agencies across the United States, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is finding today’s hiring environment challenging to find qualified, capable and willing recruits to join its ranks.
As a result, the department was granted permission this week by the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors to — for reasons of what sheriff’s representatives called “flexibility” — temporarily loosen a requirement that its new recruits possess at least 60 college credits before they can become a part of the department.
According to county officials, to be eligible for certification as a Wisconsin law enforcement officer, state law requires that an applicant must complete a 720-hour law enforcement academy program at an academy certified by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Standards Board.
In addition to several other requirements to enroll in an academy, law enforcement academy students must complete 60 college credits prior to enrolling in an academy.
However, law enforcement academy applicants who are sponsored by a law enforcement agency, such as the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, may complete the 60 college credit requirement within five years of hire.
“Even though Wisconsin law allows the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to hire deputies with less than 60 college credits, Jefferson County, through its Civil Service Ordinance, requires that all applicants for Deputy Sheriff have 60 college credits upon hire,” a resolution dealt with by the Jefferson County Board Tuesday stated. “The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the county’s human resources (department) and administration, continue to consider different methods to recruit and retain successful applicants for deputy sheriff positions. One approach to increase the number of qualified and diverse applicants for deputy sheriff positions is to follow the state law requirement allowing candidates to obtain the 60-college-credit requirement within five years of hire and not upon hire.”
On Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath, Chief Deputy Jeff Parker, Human Resources Director Terri Palm-Kostroski and County Administrator Ben Wehmeier asked to be permitted to suspend the Civil Service Ordinance requirement of 60 college credits upon hire and to utilize the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Standards Board hiring practice, which allows applicants to obtain their 60 college credits within five years of employment or be subject to termination.
Parker stressed the high level of emphasis that the sheriff’s office places on its educational requirements.
“What this request has simply done is given us a layer of flexibility within the ranks of recruitment,” Parker said. “Our ordinance, as it was written, stated the applicant must have an associate degree or 60 college credits, no exception. The state’s law enforcement standards board, grants agencies the authority to waive that requirement, as long as the employee accomplishes the state standard within five-years of employment.”
Parker said an example is a real-life, recent applicant who has 59 credits.
“She has applied for our agency and, technically, we cannot allow her to be part of our process,” he said. “Even knowing that after she attends the 720-hour Police Recruit Academy, worth 20 credits through the Wisconsin Technical College System, and the State of Wisconsin Jail Recruit Academy worth five credits, this candidate will now have a total of 84 college credits. The passed resolution now allows us to recruit and consider this applicant.”
Parker said the department’s request Tuesday was simply to give the sheriff’s office a degree of flexibility during what he called, “an extremely challenging time of recruitment within law enforcement.”
The resolution requesting the temporary suspension of the Civil Service Ordinance related to the 60-college-credit education requirement at the time of hire was considered by the human resources committee on May 17, and the law enforcement and emergency management committee on June 24 and both committees recommended that it be approved by the full board.
