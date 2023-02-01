Shots fired at occupied dwellings in Jefferson, Aztalan Steve Sharp steves@dailyunion.com Feb 1, 2023 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON — No one was injured in a pair of shootings that occurred Monday in the City of Jefferson and Town of Aztalan, authorities said.No one was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department press release.Shots were fired at one occupied home in Aztalan and another in Jefferson, according to the release.The Jefferson Police Department is also investigating the incidents.The Town of Aztalan shooting was reported to sheriff’s deputies at about 8:06 p.m. The City of Jefferson incident was reported about 8:34 p.m. Investigators believe both incidents were targeted.The shootings follow a Nov. 27 drive-by shooting incident in the 200 block of South High Avenue on Jefferson’s near-west side.Following the November incident, the Jefferson Police Department arrested four juveniles who ranged in age from 14 to 16 years old. No one was injured.Jefferson Police Chief Alan Richter said that it is important that no connections among the three different shootings are made prematurely.“We need to do our due diligence on these investigations,” Richter said.The most recent shooting in Jefferson, in the 200 block of E. Woolcock St., is believed by investigators to have been done by a person on foot.He called that, “an active investigation.”The shooting in Aztalan occurred on Harvey Road and appears to have been done from a vehicle, according to Richter.Anyone with information about the shootings can call Jefferson Police Department Detective Eric Weiss at 920-674-7707 or Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Don Petig at 920-674-7316. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.