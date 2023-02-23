hot Six advance in Whitewater Schools primary election Brian O’Connor boconnor@dailyunion.com Feb 23, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The slate of candidates for the April 4 Whitewater school board election has been set.The only contested primary election in Jefferson County drew 13 candidates to seek three open seats.Christy Linse, Daniel Dern, Stephanie Hicks, Brian Schanen, Nathan Vander Pas and Lisa Huempfner secured the top six spots and will compete for the top three spots.The top six vote-getters advance to the general election, and Thayer Coburn, the sole incumbent to seek re-election run was not among them.Incumbents Steve Ryan and Casey Judd each filed a declaration of non-candidacy.The results — along with provisional ballots and absentee ballots postmarked by election day but received up to a week later — will become official when the county holds its board of canvass.Voters also cast 20 write-in votes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Primary Election Candidate Politics Write-in Vote-getter Absentee Ballot Vote Re-election Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
