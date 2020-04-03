PALMYRA — Residents in the Village of Palmyra have many reasons to vote in the spring general election.
With three seats open on the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District Board of Education and the Village of Palmyra Board of Trustees, there are plenty of issues candidates are talking about.
Seven candidates ran for the three trustee seats, with the February primary narrowing the field by one.
Incumbent Trustees William Lurvey and Julie Powell are seeking re-election. Trustee Cindy Bontempo filed non-candidacy papers and will not be on the ballot.
Four newcomers running for the open seats are Louis J. Nowak, Nick Troiola, Rebecca McAllister and Stephen M. Clubb.
Charles Warren Sr., an incumbent trustee, is running for municipal judge.
Terms for all positions are for two years.
The Daily Union asked candidates to complete questionnaires outlining their background and views on the issues. Only two responded; here are their statements:
• Julie Powell, 72, of 513 Main St., Palmyra.
"I am interested in my community. I love living here and want to continue keeping Palmyra a great place to live," Powell said.
Topping her list of concerns, she noted, is updating the wastewater treatment plant to comply with the new Department of Natural Resources requirements.
"With costs always rising, I would like to bring in more development to help lower taxes," she said. "We are pretty much landlocked by the state forest and the town. So, growing is difficult."
A third issue of concern, she said, is "continuing to maintain a healthy balanced budget wilhle meeting the demand of our constituents."
• Nick Troiola, 24, of 524 N. Second St., Palmyra.
"I decided to run for village board after I got my first property tax bill and after talking with family and friends," he said. "Palmyra’s taxes are relatively high for the area and of a village of our size."
One of his main concerns, he said, is to limit the amount of spending the village does to keep property taxes within reason, hopefully even lower them.
"I don’t want to needlessly cut programs and activities," he said. "Just watch more carefully where we spend our tax dollars."
He also voiced concern about the school district.
"I think, as a village, we need to do whatever it takes to make the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District successful. If we lose our district, we lose our identity," Triola said.
Another issue of concern is growth, the candidate said.
"I think if we could get more business and families into the village, it would help with both of my concerns already listed," he noted. "New families can bring kids into the school district. New homes and business can add to the assessed value of the village and lower taxes rate."
