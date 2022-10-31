Society’s Assets is sponsoring its 23rd annual youth art contest. Students in grades kindergarten through high school in the agency’s service area of Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock, and Jefferson counties are invited to participate.

Schools in the area have received contest information. Parents or students can contact Society’s Assets for entry blanks. Entry blanks are also available on the agency’s website www.societysassets.org. The contest theme is “Ability. . . not Disability.” Prizes are awarded to winners in each of the four grade categories.

Load comments