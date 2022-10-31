Society’s Assets is sponsoring its 23rd annual youth art contest. Students in grades kindergarten through high school in the agency’s service area of Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock, and Jefferson counties are invited to participate.
Schools in the area have received contest information. Parents or students can contact Society’s Assets for entry blanks. Entry blanks are also available on the agency’s website www.societysassets.org. The contest theme is “Ability. . . not Disability.” Prizes are awarded to winners in each of the four grade categories.
Contest entries must be received at a Society’s Assets office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Offices are located in Racine at 5200 Washington Avenue, Suite 225, in Kenosha at 5455 Sheridan Road, Suite 101, and in Elkhorn at 615 E. Geneva Street. Judging takes place that month and winning entries in each age category are permanently displayed at the main office in Racine.
“Our contest last year,” explained Adrienne Stiger, member of the Community Relations Committee of the Board of Directors that oversees the contest, “brought in almost 1,000 entries from schools throughout our service area. The quality and variety of the artwork impressed the judges. The Committee believes this project creates disability awareness and acceptance. It also shares our mission with young people in the community.”
Contact the Society’s Assets office in Racine for more information, (262) 637-9128, ext. 3605.
