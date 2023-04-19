The tour is an opportunity to meet the makers and discover some of the unique processes involved with their work, according to its website. Studios and galleries will be open with the newest pots on display plus the work of select guest potters that have been invited to show with the tour this year.
Listed below are locations participating in the tour. The tour map can be found on Clay Collective’s website.
Craig Kitzman, located at 455 London Road, Deerfield. Can be contacted at 719-293-1310 or visit kitzmanpoterry.com. Host - Craig Kitzman and Samantha Hostert.
Bruce Johnson Clay Studio, located at 302 Campus St., Lake Mills. Can be contacted at 920-648-3049 or visit brucejohnsonclaystudio.com. Host - Bruce Johnson, Chad Steve, Joe Frank McKee, and Tony Wichester
Bur Oak Pottery, located at W6202 Klein Lane, Johnson Creek. Can be contacted at 920-648-4549, or visit buroakpottery.com. Host - Ed and Laura Klein.
Johnson Creek Clay Studio, located at 140 ½ N. Watertown St., Johnson Creek. Can be contacted at 920-699-2529 or visit rickhintze.com. Host - Rick Hintze, Charlie Olson, and Karl Borgeson.
Glen Cutcher, located at 218 Spring St., Cambridge. Can be contacted at 608-335-9194 or visit glencutcher.com. Host - Glen Cutcher, Jean Wells, and Hironobu Nishitateno.
Cambridge Wood Fired Pottery, located at 10 Tranquil Lane, Cambridge. Can be contacted at 608-333-1585, or visit cambridgepottery.com. Host - Mark Skudlarek, Kenyon Hansen, Mary Pratt, and Shumpei Yamaki.
Wakefield Handmade, located at 139 East Rockdale Road, Cambridge. Can be contacted at 608-217-9098 or visit wakefieldhandmade.com. Host - Peter Jackson and Joel Huntley
Rock Eagle Pottery, located at 2297 Clearview Road, Cambridge. Can be contacted at 217-898-7608 or visit woodfiredpots.com. Host - Michael Scharl, Delores Fortuna, and Michael Imes.
Broadwaying Clay Studio, located at 503 County Road A, Cambridge. Can be contacted at 608-206-3329 or at ric.lamore@gmail.com. Host - Ric Lamore and Tom Hubble
Ryan Myers Ceramics, located at 1867 County Road W., Stoughton. Host - Ryan Myers, Nick DeVries, and Rachelle Miller
The Clay Collective is a group of potters based in South Central Wisconsin that formed in 2012 to bring more pottery to the public by showcasing their art in the studios it was created. The ten members of the Collective, along with their 17 guest potters, represent a wide range of the styles ranging from arts and crafts to rustic wood-fire pottery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.