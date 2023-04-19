The Clay Collective will be holding its 11th annual Spring Clay Collective Pottery Tour on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 10 - 5 p.m. 

The tour is an opportunity to meet the makers and discover some of the unique processes involved with their work, according to its website. Studios and galleries will be open with the newest pots on display plus the work of select guest potters that have been invited to show with the tour this year.

