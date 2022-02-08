JEFFERSON — Area business owners are invited to promote their establishments, support a great cause, and help celebrate the Humane Society of Jefferson County’s 100th anniversary by becoming a sponsor for the ninth Annual Furry Friends 5k Run/Walk.
This family- and dog-friendly event takes place on Saturday, May 21, at the Jefferson County Fair Park. More than 500 people and 200 dogs participate in the FF5K every year, with crowds of enthusiastic spectators and volunteers cheering them on.
Thanks in large part to FF5K creator Nora Wichman and many sponsors, this annual event has raised more than $225,000 to benefit lost, homeless and abused animals in Jefferson County and beyond.
Sponsors receive publicity through advertisements, press releases, social media platforms, and other event promotions including T-shirts and posters. Several sponsorship levels are available and all sponsorships are tax deductible.
Sponsors are rewarded with advertising opportunities that reach the counties of Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Rock, Sauk, Waukesha, Walworth and beyond. Securing sponsorships by Friday, March 18, ensures that businesses receive all the features of their selected sponsorship package and allows the Humane Society ample time to thoroughly promote the Furry Friends 5k right up until the day of the event.
