Spring is here!
Anyway, the calendar says we are turning the corner on winter, but the weather/temperatures do not. I like to be optimistic, so I think spring is here!
With spring comes the annual solo and ensemble season, the beginning of spring sports, and many, many other activities here at school. We just wrapped up an awesome musical, added students to our National Honor Society, had students compete in a conference math meet, and individuals competing in forensics have advanced to state.
This is just naming a few of the fantastic things we have going on here at school. Oh yah…. and our elementary students just raised over $2,000 in the annual Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser. I could not be prouder of our students and staff. As I write this article we are on spring break. A well-deserved break for both our students and staff. I have challenged all of them to rest and energize themselves for what is an annual bombardment of activities and learning as we push toward the finish line.
As we start the 4th quarter and our final push, I do want to take a minute to thank all of the coaches, event workers, volunteers, referees, bus drivers, custodians, and everyone else that helps make our winter seasons run smoothly. It really takes a lot of people and organization to pull it all together. The same goes for the spring.
The spring can be especially challenging with the weather delays and cancellations. Please be patient as we make decisions in the spring and know that we will get information out as soon as we can. That said, I hope to see you at an event or two this spring!
With regard to information and changes, I would like to announce that on Friday, May 12 we will be having an early release. All students will be released at 12:30. We are putting together some big plans with regard to recognizing our staff members. Thank you in advance for understanding the value of this and hopefully taking advantage of some extra time with your child(ren).
I am reserving Friday, April 14th – 11:30 – 12:30 for lunch with the Superintendent. It is very simple - join me for lunch to discuss whatever topic you choose, such as budgeting, scheduling, staffing, or even politics. I would appreciate it if you called to let me know you were coming so we can plan for the appropriate space. I am also willing to come to you with information. Please give me a call and let me know where you would like to meet, when you would like me to attend, and what to prepare for and I will be there.
See you at school,
Mark Gruen
Superintendent of Johnson Creek School District
