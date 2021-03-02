JEFFERSON — March is a special time to recognize the wonderful and unique people that St. Coletta of Wisconsin is blessed to serve.
Each year St. Coletta partakes in a variety of activities to celebrate March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, including a special awareness campaign, banner signing, a custom designed T-shirt, and a pledge by families, staff, clients and the community at large to be more inclusive in their words and actions. Organizations, Special Olympics and Best Buddies originated the Spread the Word campaign as a global movement to promote inclusion in the workplace, schools and community.
Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) — a group comprised of more than 200 million people, representing every country, belief system, gender and ethnicity — continue to be excluded and isolated from their peers in schools, workplaces and communities. Persons can combat the hurtful and dehumanizing effects of exclusion.
This past year, due to COVID-19, we all have seen the effects that isolation and exclusion can have on us individually and as a community. A pandemic, physical distancing, disruptions of social interaction and more both have energized and exhausted us. They have separated and divided us. They have disconnected us from each other. And when we are disconnected, we are robbed of the opportunity to learn and grow together. (www.spreadtheword.global.resources)
Inclusion is a skill that each of us can learn and practice. It builds togetherness through difference and community through adversity. Make it a personal priority to see others, hear others and value others through inclusion.
The public is invited to join St. Coletta, Special Olympics and Best Buddies to encourage all areas of community inclusion — homes, employment, education, recreation and healthy living. Let’s celebrate inclusion and the opportunity to be together. St. Coletta of Wisconsin — serving northern Illinois; Brookfield, Jefferson and Waukesha, Wis. — provides quality day programs, residential services, job coaching and recreational activities for individuals with disabilities and other challenges, and depends on strong community partnerships to carry out its mission with compassion, dignity and respect.
For more information, ontact Robin Baker, vice president, at (920) 674-8331, rbaker@stcolettawi.org or visit www.stcolettawi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.