Neumann family
ABOVE: Shown here are Brian and Rebecca Neumann with their four sons, on the family farm homestead, at their niece’s wedding, just two weeks prior to the tornado’s touchdown and devastation.

 Contributed

LAKE MILLS — St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Mills invites the public to a pancake breakfast and open house on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 8 to 11 a.m., that will help support members Brian and Rebecca Neumann and their family whose home was destroyed by the July 2021 tornado that touched down outside of Concord.

A freewill offering will be taken at the door and all funds raised will be given directly to the Neumann family who still are displaced from their home. St. Paul has a goal of raising $20,000 at the event.

With additional support from the WELS Committee on Christian Aid and Relief, St. Paul will help the Neumann family restore their losses not fully covered by insurance.

Donations for the breakfast have been provided by Boom Coffee, Crystal Farms, Dairyland Pancakes, DEB Wholesale Inc., Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese, Kemp’s Dairy and Pernat’s of Ixonia.

In addition to the pancake breakfast, St. Paul will have an open house in its church and school the morning of Feb. 26. Pastors and school faculty will be available to answer any questions about the facilities, the church itself, or the school and child care services.

St. Paul’s School currently operates preschool through eighth grade and provides child care for students age 3 and up, including a before and after school care program.

If you would like additional information on St. Paul’s School, preschool or child care programs but are not able to attend the event, contact Principal Steve Gartner at sgartner@stpaullakemills.org or Preschool Director Allie Byers at abyers@stpaullakemills.org.

If you would like to support the Neumann Family but cannot attend the event, mail a check made out to St. Paul directly to the church at 1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills, WI 53551.

For more information on the pancake breakfast and open house or St. Paul Church and School, contact Pastor Bruce McKenney, Pastor Timothy Nass or Pastor Douglas Tomhave at (920) 648-2235 or visit www.stpaullakemills.org

Contributed

