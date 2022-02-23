LAKE MILLS — St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Mills invites the public to a pancake breakfast and open house on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 8 to 11 a.m., that will help support members Brian and Rebecca Neumann and their family whose home was destroyed by the July 2021 tornado that touched down outside of Concord.
A freewill offering will be taken at the door and all funds raised will be given directly to the Neumann family who still are displaced from their home. St. Paul has a goal of raising $20,000 at the event.
With additional support from the WELS Committee on Christian Aid and Relief, St. Paul will help the Neumann family restore their losses not fully covered by insurance.
Donations for the breakfast have been provided by Boom Coffee, Crystal Farms, Dairyland Pancakes, DEB Wholesale Inc., Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese, Kemp’s Dairy and Pernat’s of Ixonia.
In addition to the pancake breakfast, St. Paul will have an open house in its church and school the morning of Feb. 26. Pastors and school faculty will be available to answer any questions about the facilities, the church itself, or the school and child care services.
St. Paul’s School currently operates preschool through eighth grade and provides child care for students age 3 and up, including a before and after school care program.
If you would like to support the Neumann Family but cannot attend the event, mail a check made out to St. Paul directly to the church at 1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills, WI 53551.
For more information on the pancake breakfast and open house or St. Paul Church and School, contact Pastor Bruce McKenney, Pastor Timothy Nass or Pastor Douglas Tomhave at (920) 648-2235 or visit www.stpaullakemills.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.