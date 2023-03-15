St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Helenville will observe its 175th anniversary with upcoming activities throughout the year.
Members, former members, confirmands and friends of the congregation are invited to attend. Guest ministers will preach at the services. Guest organists will perform special music, according to a media release. Refreshments or dinners and fellowship will follow the services.
The celebration will begin March 26. The first anniversary service will be held and coffee hour will follow the service. Worship time is from 9-10 a.m. on Sundays.
Attendees can tour the congregation’s old school on June 18. The building is being refurbished as an anniversary project. Congregants will hold another special service and an ice cream social.
A special service and church picnic with a vintage theme will take place Aug. 20
The final service and a catered dinner will be held Oct. 8.
Lutheran immigrants from Bavaria and Wuerttemberg, Germany, founded St. Peter’s — located at N4656 S. Helenville Road — in spring 1848. Immigrants who would later become members first arrived in the area in 1844.
Immigrants built a log church in 1848. The congregation called their first resident pastor in 1849. The log church lasted until 1861, when the congregation built a new frame church. That building served until the congregation funded a new worship facility 1902, according to the St. Peter’s website.
The congregation has remodeled and redecorated the church over the years. Following several non-resident pastors, seventeen resident pastors have served the congregation over this 175 years period. Rev. Titus Buelow, installed on March 21, 2021, serves as the most recent minister to 341 communicant members and 436 baptized souls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.