Students who attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater this fall will be able to be tested for COVID-19 while on campus, after Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday divvied up $32 million in federal aid to the UW System.
“As campuses across the UW System prepare to have students return to campus, it is critically important that every campus has the resources it needs to help keep our students safe,” Evers said. “The COVID-19 pandemic brings great uncertainty and having robust testing efforts is one of the most important tools we have to help box in this virus and make sure our students stay healthy and safe.”
This comes as the state hit a milestone this week of 1 million coronavirus tests completed.
The money for testing on the campuses will come from the coronavirus relief bill that Congress passed in May. UW-Madison will receive about $8 million. The other 12 regional campuses will split get $24 million.
The money will enable the schools to test hundreds of thousands of students who are symptomatic or come into contact with symptomatic students as well as students in dorms, Evers’ office and UW System officials said.
System faculty have complained about the UW regents’ decision to reopen campuses to in-person instruction, saying the move will spread the virus.
Last weekend, Evers’ facemask mandate took effect in the state, requiring all those over the age of 5 to wear a face covering when out in public. Children age 2-5 are encouraged to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.
Chris Barron, executive director of population health and clinical services at Fort HealthCare, said it’s really too say whether there is any link between mask wearing and the number of positive cases in the state.
“I’m cautious to draw any correlation to a single intervention such as a mask mandate,” he said. “There’s a multitude of factors that impact our overall numbers and while we’re seeing broader acceptance of precautions such as masking, social distancing and hand hygiene, we’re also contending with pockets of outbreak and gatherings with inadequate precautions.”
One of the areas that he is seeing become more difficult is contact tracing, where a person who tests positive for the virus tries to list the places and people with whom they have come in contact.
“One of the troubling trends we see with outbreaks are the close contact lists of infected individuals have gotten longer,” he said. “This makes contact tracing much more difficult and really increases the odds of exposed individuals unknowingly circulating the virus. This is why masking, social distancing and hand hygiene are more important than ever right now.”
On Thursday, the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Jefferson County climbed to 596.
Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department, noted that there recently was a spike in cases and testing, and then a lull. Scott said she thinks the county met the need of testing when the Wisconsin National Guard held a testing site at Jefferson County Fair Park in Jefferson.
“We recently found out that the National Guard will continue to offer testing support through the end of the year. We are very pleased with this and are going to ask for more testing events in Jefferson County,” she said.
She also said some health systems that provide testing once again are finding supplies hard to come by.
Also this week, as the state has ramped up testing, the numbers of new cases of the virus continue to be high with the state Department of Public Health reporting 839 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 57,779. Eight more people in the state died, making the death toll 978.
The percentage of positive cases in the state was at 4.7 percent Thursday. That number is much lower than a few weeks ago when the percentage rate was topping 10 percent. But that number was been disputed recently when counties reported a backlog of negative test results. Those counties have worked to correct that situation.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.