Wisconsin has its first case of the omicron variant, but state officials are not saying where.
The COVID-19 variant has been sweeping the globe and was found in California last week.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the man recently had traveled to South Africa, where the variant has become prevalent.
“There is a lot we do not know (with confidence) about this variant — like increased transmissibility, more severe or more frequent severe disease, impact from vaccination,” said Samroz Jakvani, epidemiologist for the Jefferson County Health Department.
“What we do know is that there are rather numerous mutations compared to previously observed variants,” he said. “Some of these are known mutations that we are familiar with, and others have not been observed or have not been studied thoroughly.”
Jakvani said what is known is how to prevent the spread of the virus, and how to protect ourselves.
“It is highly likely that vaccination will continue to offer protection from severe disease and death,” he said. “Our public health best practices of wearing a mask in public settings, physical distancing, increasing ventilation, getting tested when appropriate, and staying home when sick will help us to control our case activity and reduce the burden of illness.”
Public health officials in California also have linked an outbreak of at least five people with the omicron variant to a Wisconsin wedding last month.
