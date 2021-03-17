A Republican Party campaign mailer for state Senate candidate John Jagler is alleged by the Wisconsin State Journal to include altered versions of statements he made to the newspaper that make it seem that Jagler was endorsed by the publication.
The State Journal reported Tuesday that the mailer supporting John Jagler, R-Watertown, currently a state representative in the 37th Assembly District, includes two of Jagler’s responses to a candidate questionnaire that was published by the State Journal last month ahead of the Feb. 16 primary. The statements in the mailer appear under the State Journal logo, but change personal pronouns “I” and “We” to Jagler’s name, making the quotes seem like they came from the newspaper, rather than from Jagler himself.
Jagler is running in a special election April 6 for the 13th Senate District seat previously held by Scott Fitzgerald, who was elected to Congress last fall.
“The Wisconsin State Journal editorial board hasn’t made an endorsement in Mr. Jagler’s state Senate race, but the mailer from his campaign might leave a consumer to believe that we have,” State Journal executive editor Jason Adrians said. “The campaign should cease its approach as it relates to our news organization immediately.”
Anna Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said the mailer was paid for by the state party as an in-kind contribution. She said the mailer does not imply an endorsement.
“The point made in this mailer was published in the Wisconsin State Journal,” Kelly said in an email. “An endorsement was neither stated nor implied. When touting an endorsement, we expressly say it is an endorsement, and no intention or effort was made to imply one in this mail piece.”
Jagler did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Jagler, who currently represents the 37th Assembly district, won the Republican primary on Feb. 16. He faces Democrat Melissa Winker and independents Ben Schmitz of the American Solidarity Party and Spencer Zimmer, who is running as a “Trump Conservative,” in the April 6 spring special election.
