Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air in Jefferson County today.Weather permitting, the State Patrol's Air Support Unit is set to patrol Interstate 94. Pilots are also patrolling U.S. 53 in Eau Claire County."Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts," a release from the State Patrol states. "From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively."Pilots communicate with ground-based units after spotting violations.The State Patrol announced the enforcement publicly to improve safety through voluntary compliance, the release states.
