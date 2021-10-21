Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin (CAC) has been distributing winter coats in Dane, Jefferson and Waukesha Counties for the past 36 years under the brand Koats for Kids in partnership with Klinke Cleaners and Channel 3000.
After seeing firsthand how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the health and economic safety of low-income community members, CAC is introducing a new event to the longstanding winter coat initiative — Winter Glow.
This community event distributes the warm winter coats and offers other essential social services depending on the needs of that community. Vaccinations, utility assistance, car seat checks and free groceries all are examples of what participants can expect to receive in addition to the free winter coats.
Klinke Cleaner’s Koats for Kids is a major supplier of coats, delivering almost 1,000 coats per week to CAC’s Madison office in September and October. In Jefferson County, Lake Mills Cleaners has been a major partner to CAC for years, collecting and cleaning coats.
Local businesses like Bierock and Lake Mills Market also have shown their support for Winter Glow by hosting fundraisers and coat collection events. Spring Window Fashions is Winter Glow’s major financial donor.
Community donations and business sponsorships let CAC offer services beyond the scope of their usual grant funding, which helps them champion flexibility during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and a period of volatile economic activity.
“People are forced to choose between paying bills or putting food on the table,” said Executive Director Amber Duddy, who has seen firsthand how the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacted South Central Wisconsin’s low-income communities. “Our community’s need for essential resources has only gotten more prevalent in the past year.
"Winter Glow is a way for us to kindle the community and show these folks that they are not forgotten and they are not being left behind without any support," she added. "We have had many businesses and organizations step up and support CAC’s transformation of our community; now we call on the public to spread the word, donate coats and volunteer if they are able.”
Winter Glow kicks-off at the Monona Terrace in Madison on Halloween weekend and moves throughout Community Action Coalition’s tri-county service area during the subsequent weeks. Community Action Coalition currently is looking for volunteers, financial and coat donations, as well as help spreading the word about Winter Glow.
Anyone interested in attending the event should visit www.cacscw.org/winterglow for more information.
Community Action Coalition was formed in 1966 as part of the War on Poverty. It serves Dane, Jefferson and Waukesha Counties with housing services, a free food bank that supplies more than 120 food pantries and other feeding sites, as well as other essential resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.