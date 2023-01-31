Coloso
Buy Now

Gordy Coloso of Jefferson braved the cold Monday afternoon to do his daily walk through the neighborhoods of the east side.

 Steve Sharp

SULLIVAN — Below-average snowfall in Milwaukee and above-average snowfall in Madison this winter means Jefferson County has received average snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s snowstorm, which began in the morning and ended around midnight, dropped 8.9 inches at the National Weather Service in Sullivan. Watertown was blanketed with 8 inches; Jefferson and Palmyra, 8.5 inches; and Waterloo, 7.1 inches.

Load comments