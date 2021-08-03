CONCORD — Lloyd Zastrow has been surprised as much by the power of Mother Nature in the past week as he has been by the kindness and generosity of friends and even complete strangers.
He sat in a lawn chair in his garage Monday afternoon and looked across his yard to his son’s home.
“I’m really surprised to see it still standing,” the 85-year-old man said. “My son, Jim, told me it moved twice off its foundation, and when his family was in the basement they could hear the house creaking and feeling it shifting. That had to be horrible for them. The Lord was definitely looking over all of us.”
Zastrow was referring to the three tornadoes in the area between Watertown and Concord, which caused widespread damage in Jefferson County early Thursday.
The National Weather Service reported the storm that hit the Concord area was the most severe with winds of 105 mph and a near 13-mile path while the twister was on the ground. But an area southwest of Watertown and a portion in Farmington also were struck by tornadoes packing winds of 75 to 80 mph.
There were no injuries or deaths reported in the Jefferson County storms.
“It has been physically and mentally exhausting, but it is very heartwarming to see the enormous response of volunteers, who have come out to help us,” Zastrow said.
On both Thursday and Friday, he said, more than 40 people came to his home at N6828 County Highway E in the Town of Concord, and on Saturday there were more than 50 people who came with tools in their hands to assist in the cleanup of downed trees and twisted sheet metal.
“They brought dump trucks, chainsaws, shovels — you name it, they brought it,” Zastrow said.
Concord Town Chairman Dale Konle said there were so many people who were willing to help their neighbors without question.
“People just came together,” Konle said. “We owe that spirit to our small community. Everyone supports one another and wanted to help each other.”
And Zastrow was happy to have people ask what they could do.
“They just wanted to help. We had one young man, who was 20 years old, stop by on his way home to Oconomowoc and he wanted to help us,” Zastrow said. “When I asked him why he stopped here, he said, ‘I have good parents.’ That says a lot about his character. I want to thank everyone for their help.”
He said he’s been interviewed by everyone, including the national media.
“With the storm, I haven’t been able to watch television and now our Wi-Fi is out, but people have told me they’ve seen me on the news,” Zastrow said. “It’s not important to see it. I’ve experienced it.”
Early Thursday morning he said he was upstairs sleeping, and his wife, Karen, was in their bedroom when their children sent them a text message telling the couple to seek shelter in their basement.
“As I was walking down the hall to the basement, I heard this loud explosion. It was like a canon going off,” Zastrow said. “Then it felt like the house was swaying.”
He said the storm system might have been on the ground for only three minutes.
“I found out from one of the We Energies employees the explosion was from a transformer,” Zastrow said. “Jim’s house took the brunt of the storm. They really had the worst of it hit their home.”
Zastrow’s son, Jim Zastrow, resides at N6818 County Highway E.
“I was really concerned with what was going on outside, and what was happening to my family and my neighbors,” Zastrow said.
He said his neighbor, Brian Neumann, who lives at N6830 County Highway E, will need to take the inside of his home down to the studs.
“It has to be gutted,” Zastrow said. “The roof came off during the storm and the rain came in. All that wet stuff needs to come out of there.”
Brothers Ben and Ethan Neumann agreed.
“It’s a shame,” Ben said. “The house is only 17 years old.”
Ben was in Madison at the time of the storms Thursday morning, but his brother, Ethan, was hunkering down with the rest of his family in the basement.
“The weather radios went off and not long after the power flickered, and then we heard a loud boom,” Ethan said. “We were all downstairs and could hear the interior doors being ripped off their hinges and tossed around the interior of the house.
“It was just deafening,” he added. “We were yelling to one another. It was just so loud. It sounded just like a roaring freight train.”
Ben said that when he arrived back in Concord at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, his home and the surrounding areas resembled a cataclysm from a movie set.
“It was pretty surreal,” he said. “There were so many trees down. It looked like something from a movie.”
Zastrow said one of Neumann’s full-grown apple trees was impaled straight into his shop.
“Can you believe it?” he said. “That’s Mother Nature for you.”
The two Neumann brothers said they’re sick of seeing people driving by and taking photos or videos of their home.
“I would like them to respect our privacy,” Ben said.
Zastrow said he just began speaking with his insurance company, but he needs to continue with the cleanup.
“Gov. (Tony) Evers came through here last week and he is so genuine,” Zastrow said. “He shook my hand and then gave me a hug and said if there is anything I need to just let him know.
“He’s a tremendous individual. He understands people,” he added. “He’s not a politician who hides behind his title. He goes out and meets with those folks impacted by the storm.
“That means a lot to me and the others. If he runs again, I’d vote for him.”
