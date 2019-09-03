JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, and are seeking loving homes.
City of Fort Atkinson
Adult male black cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 37658.
Adult male black and white cat, DSH, No. 37668.
Adult female red and white Husky dog, No. 37667.
City of Lake Mills
Young adult male black cat, DSH, No. 37665.
Town of Koshkonong
Female orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37663.
Town of Lake Mills
Senior male black and tan dog, GSD mix, No. 37669.
Village of Johnson Creek
Young adult female black cat, DSH, No. 37666.
