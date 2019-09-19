JEFFERSON — A 19-year-old Helenville man has died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash Wednesday morning.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Nathan J. Sullivan was killed in the crash at N3327 Lundt Road, Sullivan. It was reported to authorities at 6:47 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies said that no further information was available pending completion of the investigation.
Born Feb. 14, 2000, in Oconomowoc, the son of Shane and Jodi (Weix) Sullivan, Sullivan was a 2018 grduate of Palmyra-Eagle School. After attending a semester at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, he returned home to join his father at Gerber Collision and Glass in Sun Prairie as an apprentice auto body technician.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Palmyra-Eagle High School gymnasium with Pastor Steven Blyth presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday in the gym from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit: www.olsen-gibson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.