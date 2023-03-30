WAUKESHA — A 47-year-old Sullivan woman charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle failed to appear in Waukesha County Court Tuesday and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Melissa M. Bright did not appear for a hearing scheduled Tuesday related to her Feb. 18 head-on collision with another vehicle on Highway 16 in Chenequa. She was driving the wrong way on the highway when the crash with an oncoming vehicle occurred. The impact killed the driver of the other vehicle, Brooklyn Gridley, 19, of Dousman.
Bright had filed a request to appear Tuesday by Zoom because she was in a rehabilitation facility and receiving medical care for injuries she sustained in the crash. The warrant was issued by the court.
The Waukesha County Freeman reported that Bright was charged with one count each of homicide by the intoxicated use of a vehicle and homicide by using a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration, as well as seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
"According to the criminal complaint, about 40 minutes before the crash, one motorist reported she was nearly rear-ended by the car driven by Bright at highways KE and 83," the Freeman reported. "That woman reported she was stopped at a stoplight there when Bright’s car came up behind her so quickly that it had to slam on its brakes to stop, causing Bright, the driver, to lurch forward into her seat belt, the Freeman quoted the complaint stating.
At about 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18, the crash was reported on eastbound Highway 16 just east of Highway C, with several witnessing motorists reporting Bright was driving in the wrong direction and made no attempt to swerve out of their way, the Freeman and complaint said.
"Tests of her blood taken that day showed two different results — a sample taken upon admission had a blood alcohol level of .204, while another sample tested by the state crime laboratory showed a result of 0.182, more than twice the state’s legal limit for drivers," the Freeman reported. Also found in her system was evidence of the use of marijuana, benzodiazepenes and barbiturates, the complaint said.
