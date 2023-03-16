The Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized six area high school seniors who exemplify good citizenship.
The organization held its annual Good Citizen Reception for the students and their guests March 2 at the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
Honorees included: Mariah Luebke, Matthew Buchholz, Madalyn Buonincontro, Natalie Gordhamer, Kindyl Kilar and Jeremiah Legel.
Kilar is the chapter’s Good Citizen winner, and her essay on citizenship advanced to compete at the state level. DAR Chaplain Valerie Cole read Kilar’s essay, titled “Positive Actions Lead to Positive Change: How Will the Essential Actions of a Good Citizen — Dependability, Service, Leadership and Patriotism — Meet the Challenges that America Faces in this Decade?” Kilar was unable to attend the ceremony.
“After reading Kindyl’s letters of recommendation, her personal story and her essay, I can’t help but be amazed at the dynamic and caring individual she is,” DAR Chapter Regent Nancy Olson wrote in a media release.
Mariah LuebkeLuebke, of Fort Atkinson High School, has maintained an A average, taking advanced-placement courses such as AP computer science, AP Psychology, AP Statistics and AP Environmental Science. She has been treasurer of FFA and is its current president, and in the fall has served as football team manager. Luebke also is a member of National Honor Society, treasurer of the Spanish National Honor Society and a student aid.
Outside of school, she is the mascot, Pork Chop Jones,” for Jones Dairy Farm; works in housekeeping at Holiday Inn Express; and in the past worked at Goodwill of South-Central Wisconsin and the Common House.
Following graduation, she plans to study agribusiness management at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Kindyl KilarKilar, of Whitewater High School, has maintained an all-A average while taking honors and AP courses. Her high school activities include Spanish Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), Student Council, HOPE squad, National Honor Society, yearbook staff, Kindness Club and Rock Valley Conference leadership conferences. She plays the flute and violin and sings in the church choir.
Outside of school, Kilar volunteers at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Vacation Bible School and helps with youth basketball. A Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship nominee, she has been elected to Homecoming Court, and was named All-State Volleyball for two years, All-Conference Basketball for two years, an All-Conference Track and All-State Finisher, Most Valuable Player in volleyball and Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. She was captain of the volleyball team, an MVP in track and a Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Foundation nominee.
Upon graduation, Kilar will attend Florida International University in Miami, where she plans to play collegiate volleyball.
Matthew BuchholzBuchholz, of Jefferson High School, he has earned an A in all his courses, which include AP Calculus, AP European History, AP Physics and AP Human Geography. He also is very involved in music, playing in the Concert and Symphonic bands, Jazz Ensemble and Steel Drum Band, and singing in the Vocal Jazz Ensemble.
He has played football and tennis, is in the Music Honors Society and was on Student Council for two years. In addition, he was part of the Eagle Theater Council, Spanish Honor Society and National Honor Society.
As a member of the Theater and Drama Club, Buchholz has performed in one-act plays that went to state, and he held the leading role in “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Outside of school, Buchholz has volunteered at the Boys and Girls in Christ (BASIC) Thanksgiving Dinner each year. During the summer, he works on the grounds crew for the School District of Jefferson. A member of his church’s youth group, Chapel Students, he volunteers to work tech during church services; plays the piano, guitar and ukulele; and takes private vocal lessons.
Matthew has four colleges he is considering to attend after graduation: Ripon College, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, University of Northern Iowa and Viterbo University.
Natalie GordhamerGordhamer, of Palmyra-Eagle High School, has achieved high academic success, taking advanced courses including AP Literature and Composition, AP Calculus, AP Psychology and AP U.S. History. She also has been involved in band.
Outside of the classroom, Gordhamer has been in National Honor Society, serving as historian. Last summer, she was a delegate to Badger Girls State.
Gordhamer has been a member of Girl Scouts for 12 years, volunteering at a day camp teaching outdoor skills. She earned her Junior Aide badge and Silver Award, the latter by building three little free libraries.
After graduation, she plans to attend Minnesota State University in Mankato.
Madalyn BuonincontroCambridge High School sutdent Buonincontro has maintained an A average while taking four years of Spanish, English, social studies and math. She took AP English Literature and AP Government and Politics, as well as many music courses including varsity, show and concert choirs.
Her high school activities include volleyball; National Honor Society, of which she is president; school musicals and the peer mentoring program. She is the Class of 2023 secretary.
Outside of school, she is involved in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Daycare and serves as a Sunday School teacher. She volunteers at an elementary school on Wednesday mornings and has volunteered at Mount Carmel family camp for the past two summers.
After high school, Buonincontro plans to attend Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill.
Jeremiah LegelWhile at Lake Mills High School, Legel has been involved in cross-country, basketball, track, Interact Club, Link Crew and National Honor Society, of which he serves as president. He has earned his academic letter and academic medallion.
A singer and songwriter, Legel is an active volunteer at his church and at school, and is employed at Timber Creek Pizza Co. He also is involved in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Next fall, Legel will be attending Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.
Legal was presented the Good Citizen award at his school.
The Good Citizen award recognizes individuals who demonstrate dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their communities, according to the media release. Winners are selected by teachers and peers.
The award was created in 1934.
